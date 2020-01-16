London Wine and Food Show celebrating 15th year at Western Fair District

Send this page to someone via email

A tasty festival has returned to the Western Fair District for the 15th time.

The Wine and Food Show is bringing back the classics, such as wine tasting and food sampling starting Thursday afternoon until Saturday night.

“To kick things off on Thursday night, we’re giving away 15 wonderful prizes,” Greg Blanchard, the director of marketing at Western Fair District tells 980 CFPL.

“One of the grand prizes [Thursday night] is a Via Rail travel package valued at $500.”

Other than prizes, goers can also look forward to entertainment, cooking demos and even a class on mixology.

“It appeals to [anyone],” said Blanchard. “…whether you’re serious about your wine, or whether you’re coming for the social aspect, or anything in-between.”

“You’ll have the chance to be face-to-face with exhibitors and vendors, and find out more about what types of wines and food that appeal to you.” Tweet This

Blanchard says the Wine and Food Show is offering something new this year.

“Yoda from Yoda’s Kitchen will be here with a vegan food demo… it sounds really interesting, so we’re excited to have her here.”

Tickets can be bought at the door.

The event takes place 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and between 12-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Western Fair District.

-With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.