Crime

Belleville police looking for suspect after series of break-ins

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 5:27 pm
Belleville police are looking for a suspect who may be responsible for a string of attempted break-ins in the city.
Investigators are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who allegedly attempted to enter three homes in Belleville while the owners were sleeping.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the Bridge Street East and MacDonald Avenue area after a homeowner caught a man trying to enter his house by removing the screen of a back window, officers say. Police say the suspect fled when he was surprised by the homeowner.

READ MORE: Belleville police searching for man seen with handgun, machete

Twenty minutes later, Belleville police received another call from a home in the Montgomery Boulevard and Edward Street area, where a man was reportedly ringing a rear doorbell.

The homeowner spotted the suspect, who he said he did not recognize, before he fled. Police say a screen had also been removed from a window on that house as well.

Although police searched the area, they could not find the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Just after 3:30 p.m., police received another call from a home in the Hastings Drive and Dundas Street East area from a woman reporting she awoke to a man inside her home.

READ MORE: 2 injured in Kingston break and enter

The man ran away when confronted by the homeowner, according to police, but some items were stolen before he escaped.

Belleville police officers and the OPP’s canine unit searched the area but did not find the suspect.

According to witness descriptions, the man may be between the ages of 18 and 20, between five feet-10 inches tall and six feet tall. He has a thin build and is clean-shaven, and was see wearing a beanie-style toque, a baggy orange or brown canvas jacket and grey pants.

Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video in the area of the targeted homes to contact them at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

