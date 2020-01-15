Menu

Talk to the Experts 630CHED

January 18 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

By 630CHED
Posted January 15, 2020 1:36 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 1:38 pm
.

Shoulder pain keeping holding you back? Arthritis . . . Frozen shoulder . . Rotator cuff tear or tendinitis, bursitis, itis this itis that – if your shoulder hurts tune in!

Saturday, join Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy on Talk to the Experts to discuss . . . shoulders!

From the COMMON causes of shoulder pain and injuries, to pains that seem to come out of nowhere, we’ll talk shoulders and how our experts, technology and skills at Leading Edge Physiotherapy can help you.

Tune in to Talk to the Experts this Saturday  at 10:30am with Leading Edge Physiotherapy on 630 CHED.

