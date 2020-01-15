Man was lying on the road minutes before hit-and-run on the mountain: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man who died in an alleged hit-and-run on the mountain over the weekend was lying on the road minutes before he was hit, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say they “received new information” about the incident, which happened on Sunday near Upper Wellington Street at Inverness Avenue East.

“Through investigation, police have determined the deceased was laying on the road moments before the collision,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Detectives say they have also identified two more vehicles connected to the investigation — a light-coloured, four-door sedan and a second light-coloured, four-door sedan with dark, tinted rear windows.

“The two vehicles identified in the new release today were believed to have crossed paths with the suspect vehicle,” Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News. “We are hoping they can share some information on the incident as potential witnesses.”

Both vehicles are believed to have been travelling southbound on Upper Wellington Street seconds before the collision.

On Tuesday, investigators said a dark grey 2010 Dodge Caravan was believed to have hit the man early Sunday morning.

Police believe the suspect vehicle sustained damage to its undercarriage and front lower bumper after the collision.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Upper Wellington Street and then westbound on Queensdale Avenue, police say.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

