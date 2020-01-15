Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Ottawa overnight: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa should brace for up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight and into Thursday morning, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement ahead of the snowfall expected to begin Wednesday evening, saying a low-pressure system forecasted to move across the lower Great Lakes will bring snow into eastern Ontario.

The statement urged drivers to be careful on the snowy roads — “particularly overnight into Thursday morning.”

Ottawa’s dump of snow isn’t expected to surpass 15 centimetres, in which case Environment Canada would issue a snowfall warning.

The agency asked residents to continue monitoring weather alerts and forecasts.

