Weather

Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Ottawa overnight: Environment Canada

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 10:33 am
Workers clear ice and snow in front of Ottawa International Airport on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Workers clear ice and snow in front of Ottawa International Airport on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Ottawa should brace for up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight and into Thursday morning, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement ahead of the snowfall expected to begin Wednesday evening, saying a low-pressure system forecasted to move across the lower Great Lakes will bring snow into eastern Ontario.

Cold weather vehicle hacks

The statement urged drivers to be careful on the snowy roads — “particularly overnight into Thursday morning.”

Ottawa’s dump of snow isn’t expected to surpass 15 centimetres, in which case Environment Canada would issue a snowfall warning.

READ MORE: How rare is Edmonton’s extreme cold snap? Debunking weather myths

The agency asked residents to continue monitoring weather alerts and forecasts.

