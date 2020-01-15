Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Ottawa overnight: Environment Canada

Ottawa should brace for up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight and into Thursday morning, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency has issued a special weather statement ahead of the snowfall expected to begin Wednesday evening, saying a low-pressure system forecasted to move across the lower Great Lakes will bring snow into eastern Ontario.
The statement urged drivers to be careful on the snowy roads — “particularly overnight into Thursday morning.”
Ottawa’s dump of snow isn’t expected to surpass 15 centimetres, in which case Environment Canada would issue a snowfall warning.
The agency asked residents to continue monitoring weather alerts and forecasts.
