Woman charged with attempted murder in Falkland, B.C. police incident seeking bail

A woman charged with attempted murder with a firearm, in connection with an incident that closed Highway 97 in early December, will have to wait two more days to find out if she makes bail.

A bail hearing was held for Jennifer Singleton at the Vernon Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

The judge reserved his decision and will rule on whether Singleton can be released on bail on Thursday afternoon.

The lawyers’ arguments during the bail hearing are covered by a publication ban.

Singleton, 38, and Darwyn Sellars, 31, are charged in connection with a Dec. 3, 2019 incident, when police alleged shots were fired as RCMP tried to stop a fleeing vehicle.

The incident led to Highway 97 being closed and Westwold Elementary School being placed on lockdown.

At the time, police said a suspicious vehicle was reported in the Falkland area, northwest of Vernon.

RCMP said they set up roadblocks to stop the vehicle but it fled from officers.

That’s when police alleged that shots were fired from the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle east of Westwold with the help of a spike belt and arrested the two people inside.

RCMP said no one was seriously injured.

Singleton is facing 14 charges, including three counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

Sellars is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 22 for a bail hearing.

— with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik