Canmore man facing child pornography charges released with conditions

An Alberta man arrested on child pornography charges is living with several conditions after his first court appearance following a “lengthy” investigation.
According to the Alberta RCMP, a home in Canmore was searched on Jan. 9 after an investigation by RCMP in the region along with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Team.
After the search, officers arrested 49-year-old David Aschim of Canmore and charged him with making child pornography available to others, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.
Aschim was released after a judicial hearing and had the following conditions imposed on his freedom:
- He is not to contact or communicate with any children under 16
- He is not to seek or get a job or volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward children under 16
- He is not to attend a public park or swimming area where children are or are expected to be; or to be at a daycare centre, school grounds, playground or community centre
Aschim is expected to appear in court in Canmore on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
