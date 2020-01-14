Canmore man facing child pornography charges released with conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An Alberta man arrested on child pornography charges is living with several conditions after his first court appearance following a “lengthy” investigation.

According to the Alberta RCMP, a home in Canmore was searched on Jan. 9 after an investigation by RCMP in the region along with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Team.

After the search, officers arrested 49-year-old David Aschim of Canmore and charged him with making child pornography available to others, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Aschim was released after a judicial hearing and had the following conditions imposed on his freedom:

He is not to contact or communicate with any children under 16

He is not to seek or get a job or volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward children under 16

He is not to attend a public park or swimming area where children are or are expected to be; or to be at a daycare centre, school grounds, playground or community centre

Story continues below advertisement

Aschim is expected to appear in court in Canmore on Wednesday, Jan. 15.