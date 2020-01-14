Menu

Crime

Canmore man facing child pornography charges released with conditions

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 7:16 pm
An RCMP cruiser file photo.
An RCMP cruiser file photo. Global News

An Alberta man arrested on child pornography charges is living with several conditions after his first court appearance following a “lengthy” investigation.

According to the Alberta RCMP, a home in Canmore was searched on Jan. 9 after an investigation by RCMP in the region along with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Team.

READ MORE: Alberta caregiver facing child pornography-related charges

After the search, officers arrested 49-year-old David Aschim of Canmore and charged him with making child pornography available to others, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Aschim was released after a judicial hearing and had the following conditions imposed on his freedom:

  • He is not to contact or communicate with any children under 16
  • He is not to seek or get a job or volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward children under 16
  • He is not to attend a public park or swimming area where children are or are expected to be; or to be at a daycare centre, school grounds, playground or community centre
Story continues below advertisement

Aschim is expected to appear in court in Canmore on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

