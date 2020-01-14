Southern New Brunswick could see as much as 15 centimetres of snow this week

Send this page to someone via email

Southern New Brunswick is due for a blast of wintry weather later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southern portion of the province ahead of a system that could bring heavy snowfall and strong winds on Thursday morning and into Thursday night.

The federal weather forecaster says between five and 15 centimetres of snow is possible with maximum wind gusts of 60 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada also says there is considerable uncertainty about the track of the storm and how much snow parts of the province will receive.

