Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Southern New Brunswick could see as much as 15 centimetres of snow this week

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 10:09 am
Global News Morning Forecast: January 14
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Southern New Brunswick is due for a blast of wintry weather later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southern portion of the province ahead of a system that could bring heavy snowfall and strong winds on Thursday morning and into Thursday night.

READ MORE: All of Nova Scotia under special weather statement for Thursday, 10-15 cm of snow expected

The federal weather forecaster says between five and 15 centimetres of snow is possible with maximum wind gusts of 60 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada also says there is considerable uncertainty about the track of the storm and how much snow parts of the province will receive.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickSnowEnvironment CanadaWeatherSnowfallMaritimesNew Brunswick WeatherStrong WindsMaritimes weatherNew Brunswick forecast
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.