Talk to the Experts 630CHED

January 18 – McGuire Financial

By 630CHED
Posted January 13, 2020 2:03 pm
. McGuire Financial

If money wasn’t a factor, what would your retirement look like? Sitting on a beach? Working on personal projects? Volunteering?
…Or will you still be working?

Learn the steps to a successful financial plan and how to create sustainable financial growth, while maintaining secure savings and investments. It’s one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your family.

Whatever your dream is, McGuire Financial can help you get there. Join Glen Zacher, from McGuire Financial on 630 CHED’s Talk to the Experts – this Saturday at 9:30 am.

