Those Old Radio Shows February 7-8

Friday, Feb. 7:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 3; Jack Benny – The Drive In

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Ruggles at Red Gap

Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Wild Bill’s New Deputy; Bulldog Drummond – A Study in Mink

Hour 4: My Favorite Husband – Women’s Rights; Dimension X – Almost Human

Saturday, Feb. 8:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Check; Have Gun Will Travel – Finn Alley

Hour 2: Bold Adventure – Black Tie Affair; Fibber McGee and Molly – Sugar Substitute

Hour 3: Campbell Playhouse – I Lost My Girlish Laughter

Hour 4: Life of Riley – Riley is Help Up; The Silent Men – Empire of Pip the Blind

Hour 5: Haunting Hour – Ptolomey’s Grave; Harry Lime – Operation Music Box

