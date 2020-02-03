Menu

Those Old Radio Shows February 7-8

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted February 3, 2020 12:00 pm

Friday, Feb. 7:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 3; Jack Benny – The Drive In
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Ruggles at Red Gap
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Wild Bill’s New Deputy; Bulldog Drummond – A Study in Mink
Hour 4: My Favorite Husband – Women’s Rights; Dimension X – Almost Human

Saturday, Feb. 8:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Check; Have Gun Will Travel – Finn Alley
Hour 2: Bold Adventure – Black Tie Affair; Fibber McGee and Molly – Sugar Substitute
Hour 3: Campbell Playhouse – I Lost My Girlish Laughter
Hour 4: Life of Riley – Riley is Help Up; The Silent Men – Empire of Pip the Blind
Hour 5: Haunting Hour – Ptolomey’s Grave; Harry Lime – Operation Music Box

