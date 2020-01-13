Driver arrested on drug-impaired charge, passenger obstructed officer: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cardiff, Ont., man is facing charges including impaired by drug and a Peterborough woman was charged with obstructing police following an investigation early Sunday in Peterborough.

Peterborough Police Service says at around 1:30 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle that was running but parked at the intersection of Donegal and Dublin streets. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. A subsequent roadside investigation determined the man was allegedly impaired by drugs.

He was arrested at the scene. While at the police station, the man allegedly refused to comply with a drug evaluation conducted by a drug recognition expert (DRE).

Thomas Elmer Blake, 32, from Cardiff, was charged with operation while impaired – by drug and failure to comply with a demand.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 28.

1:48 A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street

Police also say during the traffic stop a woman in the passenger seat allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran towards officers who instructed her to stop. She allegedly tried to push past an officer and then attempted to re-enter the vehicle, despite being instructed to remain outside.

Vanessa Lolino-Mabel, 26, from Peterborough was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 29.