Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested on drug-impaired charge, passenger obstructed officer: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 10:53 am
A Cardiff, Ont., man faces an impaired by drug charge following a traffic stop in Peterborough early Sunday.
A Cardiff, Ont., man faces an impaired by drug charge following a traffic stop in Peterborough early Sunday. AP file photo

A Cardiff, Ont., man is facing charges including impaired by drug and a Peterborough woman was charged with obstructing police following an investigation early Sunday in Peterborough.

Peterborough Police Service says at around 1:30 a.m., an officer noticed a vehicle that was running but parked at the intersection of Donegal and Dublin streets. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. A subsequent roadside investigation determined the man was allegedly impaired by drugs.

READ MORE: Man found with weapons after locking himself in auto business bathroom: Peterborough police

He was arrested at the scene. While at the police station, the man allegedly refused to comply with a drug evaluation conducted by a drug recognition expert (DRE).

Thomas Elmer Blake, 32, from Cardiff, was charged with operation while impaired – by drug and failure to comply with a demand.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 28.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street

Police also say during the traffic stop a woman in the passenger seat allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran towards officers who instructed her to stop. She allegedly tried to push past an officer and then attempted to re-enter the vehicle, despite being instructed to remain outside.

Vanessa Lolino-Mabel, 26, from Peterborough was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 29.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingImpairedResisting ArrestImpaired by Drugresist arrestobstructing policeVanessa Lolino-Mabel
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.