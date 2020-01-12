Hamilton police looking for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run on the mountain

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the mountain early Sunday morning, say Hamilton police.Investigators believe the man was hit by either a dark SUV or van near Upper Wellington Street at Inverness Avenue E. just after midnight.
READ MORE: Person dead after crash involving fuel tanker truck, car on QEW in BeamsvillePolice say after hitting the man, the vehicle continued driving southbound on Upper Wellington Street before turning right Queensdale Avenue and continuing westbound.The victim died from his injuries at the scene.Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755 or submit a tip anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online.
