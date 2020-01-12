Menu

Crime

Hamilton police looking for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run on the mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 1:18 pm
hamilton-wellington-hit-and-run
Hamilton police are investigating a hit and run on the mountain. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 29-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the mountain early Sunday morning, say Hamilton police.Investigators believe the man was hit by either a dark SUV or van near Upper Wellington Street at Inverness Avenue E. just after midnight.

READ MORE: Person dead after crash involving fuel tanker truck, car on QEW in Beamsville

Police say after hitting the man, the vehicle continued driving southbound on Upper Wellington Street before turning right Queensdale Avenue and continuing westbound.The victim died from his injuries at the scene.Anyone with information can reach out to investigators at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755 or submit a tip anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online.
Story continues below advertisement
