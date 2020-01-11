Edmonton police looking for missing 65-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help after a 65-year-old man who has several health issues went missing this week.

David Michael Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 8, around 5 p.m. in the area of 71 Street and 79 Avenue.

Police said they believe Forbes visited a business in the area of 114 Street and Jasper Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 9, around 7:44 p.m.

Police said he has difficulties walking and normally uses a cane, which he left behind the night he went missing.

Forbes also requires medication for a medical condition.

Police said that due to the cold temperatures and his mobility issues there is concern for his well-being.

He normally uses Edmonton Transit to get around, said police.

Anyone with information should call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.