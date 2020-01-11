Menu

Canada

Edmonton police looking for missing 65-year-old man

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 6:11 pm
Edmonton police are looking for 65-year-old David Michael Forbes. .
Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are looking for the public’s help after a 65-year-old man who has several health issues went missing this week.

David Michael Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 8, around 5 p.m. in the area of 71 Street and 79 Avenue.

Police said they believe Forbes visited a business in the area of 114 Street and Jasper Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 9, around 7:44 p.m.

Police said he has difficulties walking and normally uses a cane, which he left behind the night he went missing.

Forbes also requires medication for a medical condition.

Police said that due to the cold temperatures and his mobility issues there is concern for his well-being.

David Michael Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Edmonton Police Service
Police said Forbes needs a cane to walk, which was left behind when he went missing.
Edmonton Police Service

He normally uses Edmonton Transit to get around, said police.

Anyone with information should call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

