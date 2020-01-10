Menu

Crime

Concerned citizen call leads to arrest of Peterborough man for impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 4:09 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 4:11 pm
The accused was issued an automatic 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
AP File

Peterborough police credit a phone call from a concerned citizen with the arrest of a man for charges including impaired driving on Thursday night.

Police say that around 9:30 p.m. a citizen called to report a vehicle had been running for an extended period of time in a Montcalm Drive parking lot, and that a man was allegedly asleep inside it.

When officers arrived on scene, police say, they located a man awake in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Officers detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath and say an subsequent breath test revealed the driver allegedly had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

James Watson, 74, of Montcalm Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

The accused was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 30.

