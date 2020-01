Send this page to someone via email

A school bus carrying students to Lockview High School slid off a road in Windsor Junction on Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police officers at the scene told Global News one student received a minor injury as a result of the crash.

A school bus carry Lockview High School students went off the road this morning. Police on the scene say one student received a minor injury. Crews are now working to get the bus out of the ditch.#FallRiver @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4BElUhlIcJ — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) January 9, 2020

Shortly after 10 a.m., the bus was removed from the ditch.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also responded to the scene.

More to come.