Winnipeg man charged in stabbing in front of Main Street hotel

Police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing outside a Main Street hotel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the New West Hotel around 7:30 a.m. after a 25-year-old man walked into the hotel suffering from stab wounds.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the man was hit with an imitation firearm and stabbed numerous times after getting into a fight with another man in front of the hotel.

Police were involved in an ongoing investigation Tuesday morning in front of the New West Hotel. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Officers found the other man at the same hotel just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, but police say he resisted arrest and threatened to hurt officers while reaching for a knife.

The man was safely taken into custody soon after.

Justin Tyler Daniel Dumas, 25, of Winnipeg, is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He has been detained in custody.

