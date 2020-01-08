Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged in stabbing in front of Main Street hotel

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 3:46 pm
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Main Street hotel Tuesday.
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Main Street hotel Tuesday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Police have laid charges in connection with a stabbing outside a Main Street hotel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the New West Hotel around 7:30 a.m. after a 25-year-old man walked into the hotel suffering from stab wounds.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man stabbed near Main Street hotel

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police say the man was hit with an imitation firearm and stabbed numerous times after getting into a fight with another man in front of the hotel.

Police were involved in an ongoing investigation Tuesday morning in front of the New West Hotel.
Police were involved in an ongoing investigation Tuesday morning in front of the New West Hotel. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Officers found the other man at the same hotel just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, but police say he resisted arrest and threatened to hurt officers while reaching for a knife.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was safely taken into custody soon after.

Justin Tyler Daniel Dumas, 25, of Winnipeg, is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He has been detained in custody.

Winnipeg police make an arrest in the stabbing of a three-year-old boy
Winnipeg police make an arrest in the stabbing of a three-year-old boy
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultStabbingWinnipeg crimeChargesWinnipeg stabbingNew West HotelJustin Tyler Daniel Dumas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.