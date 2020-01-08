Man injured in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Around 8:30 p.m., the victim called 911 after he was shot in the lower body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Bergeron says he isn’t co-operating with investigators, making it hard to determine what happened.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

