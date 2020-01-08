Man injured in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles shooting

A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting on Tuesday night in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Around 8:30 p.m., the victim called 911 after he was shot in the lower body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Bergeron says he isn’t co-operating with investigators, making it hard to determine what happened.
No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.
