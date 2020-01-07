QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Creed Jones made 18 saves for his new team, and the Rimouski Oceanic halted their four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jones, who spent three seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques, was acquired by Rimouski on Monday in a trade for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

Isaac Belliveau Luka Verreault, Zachary Bolduc, Adam Raska and Cedric Pare supplied the offence for the Oceanic (21-12-5) while Nathan Ouellet tacked on three assists.

Charles Beaudoin was the lone skater to beat Jones for the Cataractes (18-20-0), who are on a seven-game slide.

Antoine Coulombe turned aside 26 shots for Shawinigan.

ARMADA 7 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxim Bykov scored twice and Yaroslav Likhachev had a goal and three helpers as Blainville-Boisbriand (22-14-3) won its sixth game in a row while handing the Huskies (19-17-3) their fifth straight defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.