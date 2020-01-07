Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 403 in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 in Mississauga, officials say.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the highway, near Hurontario Street, before 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson with Peel Paramedics said a person died at the scene. A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said it’s not known why the pedestrian was on the road.

OPP closed the eastbound lanes and diverted traffic off of Mavis Road and Erin Mills Parkway.

News of the collision comes several hours after another pedestrian was struck and killed on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Beamsville.

Story continues below advertisement

https://twitter.com/OPP_HSD/status/1214716066879934464