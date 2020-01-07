Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 403 in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 8:24 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 in Mississauga, officials say.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the highway, near Hurontario Street, before 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson with Peel Paramedics said a person died at the scene. A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: 1 dead after alleged ‘horrific’ hit-and-run collision on QEW near Beamsville

Police said it’s not known why the pedestrian was on the road.

OPP closed the eastbound lanes and diverted traffic off of Mavis Road and Erin Mills Parkway.

News of the collision comes several hours after another pedestrian was struck and killed on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Beamsville.

https://twitter.com/OPP_HSD/status/1214716066879934464

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
