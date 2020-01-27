Those Old Radio Shows January 31-February 1

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Jan. 31:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 2; Burns & Allen – Best Show of 1937

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Mrs. Moonlight

Hour 3: Damon Runyon Theater – Earthquake; Amos & Andy – Nazi Spy

Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Confederate Money; 21st Precinct – Tailor Shop Con

Saturday, Feb. 1:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big In-laws; Green Hornet – The Superhighway Robbery

Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – Canary Won’t Sing; Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Kang’s Treasure

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Plantagent Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Plantagent Matter (conclusion); Theater Five – First Encounter / The Understudy

Hour 5: Barry Craig – The Mummy’s Sister; Lone Ranger – A Woman in Hacksaw

