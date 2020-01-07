Canadiens acquire Dauphin from Predators

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Laurent Dauphin from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday in exchange for forward Michael McCarron.

Dauphin, 24, has played 33 games this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, registering 16 points (seven goals, nine assists).

He has three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL regular-season games, all with Arizona, since his debut in 2015-16. The native of Repentigny, Que., has also appeared in 252 career AHL games, posting 55 goals and 78 assists.

Dauphin, who was drafted in the second round by the Coyotes in 2013, played junior hockey with the QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

McCarron has appeared in 69 NHL games with two goals and six assists for the Canadiens from 2015-2018. He has played in 29 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.