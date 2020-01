Those Old Radio Shows January 24-25

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Jan. 24:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – Dead Men Prowl, Pt. 1; Abbott & Costello – Costello has a Cold

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The White Banners

Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Duel at Lockwood; Our Miss Brooks – The English Test

Hour 4: Sherlock Holmes – The Devils Foot; Mayor of the Town – Taking Care of Five Cats

Saturday, Jan. 25:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Pill; Aldrich Family – Washing Dogs Business

Hour 2: The Whistler – Bright Future; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Marrow Contest

Hour 3: Cavalcade of America – Admiral of the Ocean Sea; Suspense – The Strange Death of Gordon Fitzroy

Hour 4: Sam Spade – The Rowdy Dowser Caper; Wild Bill Hickok – The Shadow Hill Gang

Hour 5: You Are There – Trial of Samuel Chase; Hardy Family – Job As a Night Watchman

