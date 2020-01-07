54-year-old man charged in death of pedestrian hit by vehicle in west Edmonton

Charges have been laid in connection with a deadly collision in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian in west Edmonton last month, police said on Tuesday.
Thomas Lewis, 54, is charged, though not criminally, with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The careless driving charge falls under the Traffic Safety Act while the failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk charge falls under the Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulation.
According to police, officers responded to a reported crash in the area of 107 Avenue and 130 Street at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.
“It was reported to police that a male pedestrian was crossing from the south to the north side of 107 Avenue at 130 Street in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler travelling westbound on 107 Avenue,” police said in a news release.
Paramedics treated the 52-year-old man who was hit at the scene before taking him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.
