Missing

Peterborough police seek missing woman who may be in Toronto, ask public’s assistance

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 6:10 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 6:13 pm
Peterborough police are looking for Ashema Samuels. .
Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough are seeking assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to police, Ashema Samuels, 24, last spoke to a family member via Facebook Messenger during the first week of December, 2019.

Her last known whereabouts were in the City of Toronto.

Police did not provide any description of Samuels.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Det. Mark MacDonell with Peterborough police at (705) 876-1122 ext. 203.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoMissingmissing personPeterboroughMissing PersonsPeterborough PoliceMissing WomanPublic AssistanceAshema Samuels
