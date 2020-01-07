Police investigating after $5,000 worth of fuel stolen in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a reported theft of about $5,000 worth of fuel that took place in Orillia some time between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2.

According to officers, the gas was stolen from Mayo’s Service Centre at 463 West St. N. between Dec. 31, 2019, at 5 p.m. and Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

Officers are asking anyone who saw a commercial vehicle in the parking lot in between those hours to call the police. According to the OPP, the Orillia business was closed at the time and no one should have been there, especially large commercial vehicles.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

