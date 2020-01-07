Flamborough man charged in hit and run that left cyclist seriously injured: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A Flamborough man is facing charges after a cyclist was injured during a hit and run in Hamilton last month.

Hamilton police say a cyclist was crossing the road in the area of MacNab and Barton streets shortly before 8 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 29, 2019, when he was hit by a white pickup truck, which fled the scene.

The man on the bicycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

With the help of tips from the public, investigators were able to track down the vehicle involved. On Monday, police arrested a 37-year-old Flamborough man.

He’s charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, mischief under $5,000 and obstructing police, and is scheduled to appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse to answer to those charges on Feb. 4.

