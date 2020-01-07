Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Flamborough man charged in hit and run that left cyclist seriously injured: Hamilton police

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 7, 2020 12:13 pm
A Flamborough man is facing charges in a hit and run involving a cyclist in Hamilton last month.
A Flamborough man is facing charges in a hit and run involving a cyclist in Hamilton last month. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Flamborough man is facing charges after a cyclist was injured during a hit and run in Hamilton last month.

Hamilton police say a cyclist was crossing the road in the area of MacNab and Barton streets shortly before 8 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 29, 2019, when he was hit by a white pickup truck, which fled the scene.

The man on the bicycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Cyclist injured in hit and run in Central Hamilton: police

With the help of tips from the public, investigators were able to track down the vehicle involved. On Monday, police arrested a 37-year-old Flamborough man.

He’s charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, mischief under $5,000 and obstructing police, and is scheduled to appear at the John Sopinka Courthouse to answer to those charges on Feb. 4.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHit and RunHamilton PoliceBarton StreetFlamboroughCyclist Hit-and-Runhamilton hit and runMacNab street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.