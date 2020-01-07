Menu

Canada

Walter Learning, a key figure in Canadian theatre, has died at 81

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2020 9:58 am
Walter Learning, of Fredericton, N.B., is invested as a Member of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Walter Learning, of Fredericton, N.B., is invested as a Member of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, November 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Wattie

Walter Learning, the founder of Theatre New Brunswick and a key figure in Canadian theatre, has died.

Learning, who was born in Quidi Vidi, N.L., died Sunday in Fredericton at the age of 81.

In a statement, Fredericton Playhouse executive director Tim Yerxa said that as a writer, director, actor and founder of Theatre New Brunswick, Canada’s only full-time touring regional theatre company, Learning had a profound impact on countless people, organizations, and communities.

Among his many roles, Learning served on the Canada Council for the Arts and was artistic director of the Vancouver Playhouse and later the Charlottetown Festival.

In 2018 he was made a member of the Order of New Brunswick.

In June 2019 he was appointed to the Order of Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
