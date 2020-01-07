Menu

Crime

RCMP asks for public assistance after 2 break-ins in Pointe-à-Bouleau, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 10:28 am
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after a series of break-ins in Pointe-à-Bouleau, N.B., located about an hour northeast of Miramichi, N.B.

Police say that the home on Alex Road has been broken into on two separate occasions.

READ MORE: Man accused of four murders in Fredericton to face a second fitness jury

The first break-in occurred on Nov. 28, 2019, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police say jewelry, a chequebook and an undisclosed amount of cash as stolen in the incident.

The second break-in happened on Jan. 4 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., but nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed something suspicious is asked to call RCMP at 506-393-3000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

