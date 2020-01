Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets (23-16-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Winnipeg. He ranks 10th in the NHL with 52 points, scoring 29 goals and totalling 23 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 11-5-5 on their home ice. Toronto is fourth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

The Jets are 13-7-2 on the road. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Luca Sbisa leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Toronto won 6-3. William Nylander scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 29 goals and has collected 52 points. Marner has totalled five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has recorded 48 points. Blake Wheeler has totalled 12 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.