Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating death of baby in Brooks

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:39 pm
Alberta RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby in Brooks that happened on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Alberta RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby in Brooks that happened on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a newborn died in Brooks, Alta., on Saturday.

On Jan. 4 at 11 a.m., RCMP received reports of a death in a house, according to a news release issued Monday.

An autopsy was completed on Monday, but police said the medical examiner’s office is not expected to release the cause of death for “an extended period of time.”

Police assured the public that there was no risk to them in connection with this investigation.

