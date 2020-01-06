January 11 – MacMillan Estate Planning

Send this page to someone via email

Who needs an estate plan?

We put that question to Sherry MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning. She suggests all of us do! All of us should pursue estate planning in our early years, not waiting until we’re in our 60’s, 70’s & 80’s.

The MacMillan Estate Planning team will be sharing their expertise on how to best protect your estate by preserving assets, minimizing tax and maximizing wealth, thus ensuring family harmony and peace of mind. We will discuss the core elements of estate and business planning vital to a proactively planned estate. Topics to be presented:

Will Planning

Trust Planning

Business Succession

Asset & Investment Protection

Tax Planning

Generational Planning

Charitable Giving

Probate/Estate Administration

US Estate Tax for Canadians

If you wish to learn more on how to safeguard your estate, please join us at one of our up-coming Estate Planning Seminars.

Register for MacMillan Estate Planning’s free seminar on January 28th.

Visit macmillanestate.com