Tammy Martin resigns as MLA for Cape Breton Centre due to ongoing health issues

Send this page to someone via email

Health critic Tammy Martin announced on Monday that she’ll be resigning as MLA for Cape Breton Centre, effective Feb. 6, due to ongoing health issues.

“Since the summer, I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have not subsided. After discussions with my family, I have made the very difficult decision to step down in order to prioritize my health,” Martin said in a statement.

READ MORE: CODE ZERO — Data shows Nova Scotia ERs closed 1,500 times in 2018

Martin was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly as an MLA in 2017.

Prior to becoming an MLA, Martin worked at the former Cape Breton District Health Authority and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, according to the Nova Scotia Legislature.

She is a member of the human resources, veterans affairs, law amendments and health committees.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Rotavirus vaccine now available in Nova Scotia

“Over the last three years, it has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Cape Breton Centre,” Martin said. “I have been proud to work with so many people, including doctors, health-care workers, municipal leaders and more, in our fight to keep our hospital open, attract doctors to our community and tackle the health-care crisis across Cape Breton.”

Martin did not disclose the nature of her health issues and asked that her privacy be respected “during this difficult time.”