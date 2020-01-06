City of Kawartha Lakes youth charged with armed robbery: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes youth faces is facing firearms and robbery charges following an incident on Saturday.

OPP say officers responded to a call of a youth who had allegedly pointed a pellet gun at multiple people and used the weapon to damage the vehicle.

Officers attended an Elm Tree Road residence east of Lindsay and identified and arrested a suspect.

A 16-year-old has been charged with:

Armed robbery

Uttering threats

Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

2 counts of mischief

3 counts of assault with a weapon

Failure to comply with a recognizance

Failure to comply with an undertaking

The youth was held for a bail hearing on Sunday. The name of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

