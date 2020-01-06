Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes youth charged with armed robbery: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:33 am
A youth in the City of Kawartha Lakes has been arrested for armed robbery involving a pellet gun.
A youth in the City of Kawartha Lakes has been arrested for armed robbery involving a pellet gun. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A City of Kawartha Lakes youth faces is facing firearms and robbery charges following an incident on Saturday.

OPP say officers responded to a call of a youth who had allegedly pointed a pellet gun at multiple people and used the weapon to damage the vehicle.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman arrested following alleged New Year’s Eve gas station robbery

Officers attended an Elm Tree Road residence east of Lindsay and identified and arrested a suspect.

A 16-year-old has been charged with:

  • Armed robbery
  • Uttering threats
  • Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • 2 counts of mischief
  • 3 counts of assault with a weapon
  • Failure to comply with a recognizance
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking

The youth was held for a bail hearing on Sunday. The name of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement
Kingston police investigating pellet gun shooting at downtown McDonald’s
Kingston police investigating pellet gun shooting at downtown McDonald’s
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Armed RobberyCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesFirearmYouth Criminal Justice ActPellet GunKawartha Lakes OPPPelletElm Tree Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.