City of Kawartha Lakes youth charged with armed robbery: OPP

A City of Kawartha Lakes youth faces is facing firearms and robbery charges following an incident on Saturday.
OPP say officers responded to a call of a youth who had allegedly pointed a pellet gun at multiple people and used the weapon to damage the vehicle.
Officers attended an Elm Tree Road residence east of Lindsay and identified and arrested a suspect.
A 16-year-old has been charged with:
- Armed robbery
- Uttering threats
- Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- 2 counts of mischief
- 3 counts of assault with a weapon
- Failure to comply with a recognizance
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
The youth was held for a bail hearing on Sunday. The name of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
