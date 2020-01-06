Halifax gas station held up by man claiming to have gun: police

Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in Halifax Sunday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at Mobile Gas on Barrington Street happened at around 9:25 p.m.
Police say the man handed the clerk a note demanding money and stating he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.
There were no injuries, and police say the man left with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 60 with a slim build.
Police say he was wearing a red jacket and had his face partially covered with a scarf or face warmer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
