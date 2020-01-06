Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax gas station held up by man claiming to have gun: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 7:53 am
Police say the robbery at Mobile Gas happened Sunday night. .
Police say the robbery at Mobile Gas happened Sunday night. . Ashley Field/Global News

Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in Halifax Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at Mobile Gas on Barrington Street happened at around 9:25 p.m.

READ MORE: RCMP take man into custody after standoff in Moncton, charges pending

Police say the man handed the clerk a note demanding money and stating he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

There were no injuries, and police say the man left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 50 and 60 with a slim build.

Police say he was wearing a red jacket and had his face partially covered with a scarf or face warmer.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: WestJet aircraft slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield Airport

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyHRPBarrington StreetGas Station Robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.