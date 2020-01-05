Kelowna Rockets edge Vancouver Giants 3-2 in shootout victory

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets edged the Vancouver Giants 3-2 in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday night, in a shootout victory.

The Rockets’ Liam Kindree opened the scoring in the first period.

The Giants returned the favour, scoring twice, before Rockets rookie Pavel Novak got the puck in the net to tie the game 2-2 and send the contest to overtime.

Both teams failed to score in extra time so the game was decided by shootout.

Rockets’ Ethan Ernst missed on the team’s first shot only to have the Giants’ Justin Sourdif score.

However, Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman and Conner McDonald were both able to get the puck in the net to earn their team the shootout win.

It was the second game of a busy three match-up weekend for the Rockets.

The team fell to the Victoria Royals 2-1 on Friday night.

Kelowna is back on the ice Sunday afternoon in Kennewick, Washington to face the Tri-City Americans.

The Rockets are completing the tough weekend schedule without their captain and leading goal scorer, Nolan Foote, who is currently playing for Canada in the World Juniors in the Czech Republic.