Sports

Kelowna Rockets edge Vancouver Giants 3-2 in shootout victory

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 12:25 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 12:26 pm
Rockets' Liam Kindree clears the puck away from the net of Roman Basran after a shot by the Vancouver Giants' Alex Kannok Leipert at Prospera Place on January 4, 2020.
Rockets' Liam Kindree clears the puck away from the net of Roman Basran after a shot by the Vancouver Giants' Alex Kannok Leipert at Prospera Place on January 4, 2020. Marissa Baecker

The Kelowna Rockets edged the Vancouver Giants 3-2 in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday night, in a shootout victory.

The Rockets’ Liam Kindree opened the scoring in the first period.

The Giants returned the favour, scoring twice, before Rockets rookie Pavel Novak got the puck in the net to tie the game 2-2 and send the contest to overtime.

Both teams failed to score in extra time so the game was decided by shootout.

Rocket Report Kyle Topping
Rocket Report Kyle Topping

Rockets’ Ethan Ernst missed on the team’s first shot only to have the Giants’ Justin Sourdif score.

However, Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman and Conner McDonald were both able to get the puck in the net to earn their team the shootout win.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Royals, Vees outpace Silverbacks

It was the second game of a busy three match-up weekend for the Rockets.

The team fell to the Victoria Royals 2-1 on Friday night.

Kelowna is back on the ice Sunday afternoon in Kennewick, Washington to face the Tri-City Americans.

READ MORE: Canada beats Finland in world juniors to face Russia in gold medal game

The Rockets are completing the tough weekend schedule without their captain and leading goal scorer, Nolan Foote, who is currently playing for Canada in the World Juniors in the Czech Republic.

