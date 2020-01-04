SIU launches probe into death of man in Windsor, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a 51-year-old man in Windsor, Ont.

The police watchdog says the incident began on Friday night after a city police officer began following a suspected stolen vehicle.

It says the vehicle eventually hit a parking sign, prompting the driver and passenger inside to get out and run away.

The SIU says police quickly arrested the driver, but the passenger ran to a local rooming house where he went into unspecified medical distress.

The man was pronounced dead at the rooming house.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement