Jackknifed semi causes traffic delay on Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke was closed for a short span on Friday because of a jackknifed semi.
Police say the incident happened about five km west of Revelstoke at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 3.
According to Revelstoke RCMP, “a tractor trailer was passing other motorists in the designated westbound passing lane when it jackknifed, blocking both east and westbound lanes.”
Police say there were no injuries or other vehicles damaged in the incident, adding road conditions were described as compact snow with sleet.
The highway was closed for approximately one hour before re-opening for single-lane, alternating traffic.
Police say the 53-year-old driver was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for speed relative to conditions
“Revelstoke RCMP want to remind motorists to adhere to the rules of the road and drive according to the conditions as further snowfall is expected in the area,” said RCMP Cpl. Thomas Blakney.
In related news, DriveBC says the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 4 for several hours because of avalanche control work.
The highway closure is expected to start at 4 a.m., and end around 1 p.m.
COMMENTS