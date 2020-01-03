Menu

Jackknifed semi causes traffic delay on Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 6:25 pm
Revelstoke RCMP say a tractor trailer was passing other vehicles when it jackknifed on Friday, blocking both east and westbound lanes.
Revelstoke RCMP say a tractor trailer was passing other vehicles when it jackknifed on Friday, blocking both east and westbound lanes. Revelstoke RCMP

The Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke was closed for a short span on Friday because of a jackknifed semi.

Police say the incident happened about five km west of Revelstoke at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 3.

According to Revelstoke RCMP, “a tractor trailer was passing other motorists in the designated westbound passing lane when it jackknifed, blocking both east and westbound lanes.”

Police say there were no injuries or other vehicles damaged in the incident, adding road conditions were described as compact snow with sleet.

READ MORE: No break in heavy rain, snow for many parts of B.C. as ugly storm lingers

The highway was closed for approximately one hour before re-opening for single-lane, alternating traffic.

Police say the 53-year-old driver was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for speed relative to conditions

“Revelstoke RCMP want to remind motorists to adhere to the rules of the road and drive according to the conditions as further snowfall is expected in the area,” said RCMP Cpl. Thomas Blakney.

In related news, DriveBC says the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 4 for several hours because of avalanche control work.

The highway closure is expected to start at 4 a.m., and end around 1 p.m.

News crew captures terrifying tractor-trailer rollover while covering crash scene
News crew captures terrifying tractor-trailer rollover while covering crash scene
RCMP Traffic BC Trans-Canada Highway Revelstoke jackknifed semi
