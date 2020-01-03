RCMP respond to ‘unspecified threat’ at Fort Saskatchewan residence

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking people to avoid a home in the Southfort Ridge neighbourhood while they respond to an “unspecified threat” Friday afternoon.

In a news release sent at 3:22 p.m., RCMP said officers were on scene at the residence and the area was contained “in the interest of public safety.”

People were being asked to avoid the area and to not post police activities online.

RCMP said officers will stay on scene until the incident is resolved and will provide an update when possible.

More to come…

