Crime

RCMP respond to ‘unspecified threat’ at Fort Saskatchewan residence

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 6:03 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 6:05 pm
RCMP are investigating an incident in Fort Saskatchewan on Jan. 3, 2020.
RCMP are investigating an incident in Fort Saskatchewan on Jan. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking people to avoid a home in the Southfort Ridge neighbourhood while they respond to an “unspecified threat” Friday afternoon.

In a news release sent at 3:22 p.m., RCMP said officers were on scene at the residence and the area was contained “in the interest of public safety.”

People were being asked to avoid the area and to not post police activities online.

RCMP said officers will stay on scene until the incident is resolved and will provide an update when possible.

More to come… 

Alberta RCMP, Public Safety, Fort Saskatchewan, fort saskatchewan rcmp, Southfort Ridge, unspecified threat
