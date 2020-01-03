Winnipeg man charged in St. Andrews break-in

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges after a suspect caught breaking into a home in the RM of St. Andrews led police on a chase before getting in a scuffle with arresting officers.

Selkirk RCMP were called to a break-in at the home around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police were told the suspect fled after getting into a struggle with the homeowner, who had caught him loading items from a garage into his vehicle.

Police soon caught up with the suspect heading south towards Winnipeg on Highway 8.

The driver refused to stop, say police, and officers used a spike belt to stop the getaway vehicle.

Police say the suspect refused to cooperate, but was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

The suspect was injured and treated by EMS at the scene and an officer who was also injured was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Connor Todd Sech, 25, has been charged with a number of offences, including breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, and resisting arrest.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

