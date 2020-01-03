Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged in St. Andrews break-in

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 5:06 pm
Selkirk RCMP arrested a Winnipeg for a break-in in St. Andrews Thursday.
Selkirk RCMP arrested a Winnipeg for a break-in in St. Andrews Thursday. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges after a suspect caught breaking into a home in the RM of St. Andrews led police on a chase before getting in a scuffle with arresting officers.

Selkirk RCMP were called to a break-in at the home around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police were told the suspect fled after getting into a struggle with the homeowner, who had caught him loading items from a garage into his vehicle.

Police soon caught up with the suspect heading south towards Winnipeg on Highway 8.

READ MORE: Man dies in Selkirk RCMP custody, IIU investigates

The driver refused to stop, say police, and officers used a spike belt to stop the getaway vehicle.

Police say the suspect refused to cooperate, but was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was injured and treated by EMS at the scene and an officer who was also injured was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Connor Todd Sech, 25, has been charged with a number of offences, including breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, and resisting arrest.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

Crime Wave: Property crime spike
Crime Wave: Property crime spike
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaSt. AndrewsSelkirk RCMPSt. Andrews Break-in
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.