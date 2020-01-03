Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Port Hope man charged with impaired and stunt driving following traffic stop on Hwy. 401

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:47 pm
Northumberland OPP have charged a driver with impaired driving and speeding offences.
Northumberland OPP have charged a driver with impaired driving and speeding offences. Don Mitchell / Global News

A motorist is facing impaired driving and other charges after Northumberland OPP say a vehicle was clocked travelling 150 kilometres per hour along Highway 401 on Thursday evening and its driver allegedly failed to remain at the scene of an earlier crash.

Northumberland OPP say an officer driving along the highway near mile marker 472 in Hamilton Township clocked an eastbound vehicle travelling 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit around 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Curve Lake First Nation man charged with impaired driving, stunt racing — OPP

The vehicle then passed the OPP cruiser, according to police, and the officer conducted a vehicle stop.

OPP allege the driver had been involved in an earlier collision but left the scene. Police also say the driver was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a prohibited knife.

Tyler Powers, 32, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus
  • Carrying a concealed weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Racing a motor vehicle, excessive speed
  • Failure to remain at the scene of a collision
  • Careless driving

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 5.

Police investigating after ‘highway hijacking’ video
Police investigating after ‘highway hijacking’ video
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPImpaired DrivingOntario Provincial PoliceSpeedinghighway 401Port HopeNorthumberland County401Stunt drivingweaponHwy 401Northumberland OPPHighway 401 traffic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.