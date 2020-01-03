Port Hope man charged with impaired and stunt driving following traffic stop on Hwy. 401

Send this page to someone via email

A motorist is facing impaired driving and other charges after Northumberland OPP say a vehicle was clocked travelling 150 kilometres per hour along Highway 401 on Thursday evening and its driver allegedly failed to remain at the scene of an earlier crash.

Northumberland OPP say an officer driving along the highway near mile marker 472 in Hamilton Township clocked an eastbound vehicle travelling 50 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit around 7:45 p.m.

The vehicle then passed the OPP cruiser, according to police, and the officer conducted a vehicle stop.

OPP allege the driver had been involved in an earlier collision but left the scene. Police also say the driver was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a prohibited knife.

Tyler Powers, 32, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus

Carrying a concealed weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Racing a motor vehicle, excessive speed

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision

Careless driving

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 5.

