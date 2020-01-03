Belleville man escorted to Niagara, charged with child luring, pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old Belleville man is facing charges in Niagara Region after police say officers apprehended him in Belleville.

Officers with the Belleville police stopped a vehicle on Herchimer Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after police say an automated licence plate reader alerted officers that the driver was wanted in Niagara Region.

Police apprehended the man, who they say was wanted on charges of possession of child pornography and child luring.

The Niagara Regional Police internet child exploitation unit was called to pick up the man and escort him back to Niagara Falls to answer to his charges, police say.

Story continues below advertisement