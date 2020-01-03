Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville man escorted to Niagara, charged with child luring, pornography

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:22 pm
Belleville police say officers apprehended a man wanted in Niagara Region on child luring and child pornography charges on Thursday.
Belleville police say officers apprehended a man wanted in Niagara Region on child luring and child pornography charges on Thursday. Global Kingston

A 33-year-old Belleville man is facing charges in Niagara Region after police say officers apprehended him in Belleville.

Officers with the Belleville police stopped a vehicle on Herchimer Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after police say an automated licence plate reader alerted officers that the driver was wanted in Niagara Region.

READ MORE: Oakville, Ont. man charged in online chatroom child luring case: Halton police

Police apprehended the man, who they say was wanted on charges of possession of child pornography and child luring.

The Niagara Regional Police internet child exploitation unit was called to pick up the man and escort him back to Niagara Falls to answer to his charges, police say.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceChild LuringInternet Child ExploitationBelleville policeNiagara Regionchild exploitation bellevillechild exploitation niagarachild luring niagaraICE unit niagaraniagara ice unit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.