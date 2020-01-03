Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 5:51 am
Updated January 3, 2020 7:40 am
Winnipeg police are searching for 12-year-old Aliyah Campbell.
Winnipeg police are searching for 12-year-old Aliyah Campbell. Winnipeg Police Service

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young girl.

Twelve-year-old Aliyah Campbell was last seen on Dec. 20, 2019 in downtown Winnipeg.

Campbell is described as five feet two inches tall and 104 pounds with medium brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

READ MORE: ‘I just want Marshal home’ — Vigil planned for missing Calgary man’s birthday

She is believed to be wearing a white winter coat.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeMissingMissing PersonsWinnipeg Police ServiceMissing GirlMissing Childmissing person winnipegmissing 12 year oldMissing girl winnipegmissing child Winnipeg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.