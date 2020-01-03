Winnipeg police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young girl.

Twelve-year-old Aliyah Campbell was last seen on Dec. 20, 2019 in downtown Winnipeg.

Campbell is described as five feet two inches tall and 104 pounds with medium brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

She is believed to be wearing a white winter coat.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement