Toronto hosts New York after Nylander’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (25-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-14-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the New York Islanders after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win against the Jets.

The Maple Leafs are 12-9-5 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is sixth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.6 goals on 33.6 shots per game.

The Islanders are 19-5-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, New York won 5-4. Anthony Beauvillier recorded two goals for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 27 assists and has recorded 38 points this season. Nylander has recorded 15 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 16 goals and has 34 points. Jordan Eberle has totalled seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.