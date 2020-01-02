Special weather statement in Okanagan for strong winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

After temperatures climbed up to 8 degrees in Kelowna on January 1 to start 2020, cooler and wetter weather are about to slide in.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Shuswap, North and Central Okanagan for a strong winter storm bringing snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Snow starts sliding in Thursday night as freezing levels fall to the valley bottom with a push of warm air overnight potentially bringing in some showers by Friday morning in a few areas.

Generally, 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in most areas before precipitation eases during the day and sunny breaks return with temperatures in mid-single digits by Friday afternoon.

Approximately 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in the Okanagan by midday Friday. SkyTracker Weather

A cold front slides through Friday night into early Saturday with a few more pockets of precipitation possible along it as daytime highs fall to just a few degrees above freezing for the weekend.

There is a chance of a few lingering flurries at times on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

There could be some lingering pockets of rain and snow both Saturday and Sunday, as an unstable westerly flow sets up over the region.

The first full week of 2020 is expected to be filled with mostly cloudy skies and possible precipitation at times as daytime highs hover just above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

