Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Mount Pearl, N.L., business damaged by blaze in busy holiday season for fires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2020 10:21 am
Updated January 2, 2020 10:23 am
A Halifax Fire and Emergency truck races along Gottingen Street. .
A Halifax Fire and Emergency truck races along Gottingen Street. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A business in Mount Pearl, N.L., was damaged by a fire early this morning, the latest to strike a business in the area in the last few weeks.

The Funderdome, a popular event and games space, sustained extensive damage from the fire, smoke and sprinklers, according to the St. John’s Regional Fire Department.

READ MORE: Hotel in Mount Pearl, N.L., destroyed by second fire since Christmas

Platoon chief Bob Hiscock says a call came in at 12:40 a.m. reporting an alarm going off in the building. Crews detected fire and smoke from the southwest part of the building upon arrival.

Hiscock says the sprinkler system had put out most of the fire already and fire crews worked to bring the rest of blaze under control.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will take over the investigation into the cause.

Story continues below advertisement
NL firefighter now in Australia battling raging bush fires
NL firefighter now in Australia battling raging bush fires

Hiscock says it’s been an unusually busy holiday season for fires in the area, including a fire that destroyed a hotel in Mount Pearl on Christmas day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sRNCRoyal Newfoundland ConstabularySt. John's Regional Fire DepartmentBob HiscockFunderdomeMount PealMount Pearl Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.