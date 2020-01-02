Mount Pearl, N.L., business damaged by blaze in busy holiday season for fires

Send this page to someone via email

A business in Mount Pearl, N.L., was damaged by a fire early this morning, the latest to strike a business in the area in the last few weeks.

The Funderdome, a popular event and games space, sustained extensive damage from the fire, smoke and sprinklers, according to the St. John’s Regional Fire Department.

Platoon chief Bob Hiscock says a call came in at 12:40 a.m. reporting an alarm going off in the building. Crews detected fire and smoke from the southwest part of the building upon arrival.

Hiscock says the sprinkler system had put out most of the fire already and fire crews worked to bring the rest of blaze under control.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will take over the investigation into the cause.

Hiscock says it’s been an unusually busy holiday season for fires in the area, including a fire that destroyed a hotel in Mount Pearl on Christmas day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020