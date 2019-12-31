QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored twice and added an assist as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Tuesday afternoon.

Philippe Daoust scored the game-winning goal for the Wildcats at 12:07 of the first period.

Mika Cyr, Jeremy McKenna, Kyle Foreman and Jacob Stewart also scored for the Wildcats, who moved two points back of Chicoutimi for top spot in the Eastern Conference after the Sagueneens fell 5-2 to Drummondville. Axel Andersson added three assists.

Dakota Lund-Cornish stopped 15 shots for Moncton.

Tristan Berube kicked out 40 shots for Acadie-Bathurst as Moncton outshot the Titan 47-15.

The Titan (6-24-6) went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Wildcats (26-10-0) went 2-for-7 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

VOLTIGEURS 5 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Thimo Nickl had a goal and an assist and Francesco Lapenna made 36 saves as Drummondville downed the Sagueneens. Jacob Dion, William Dufour, Nicholas Girouard and Isiah Campbell also scored for the Voltigeurs (22-15-0). Christophe Farmer had both goals for Chicoutimi (25-7-4).

PHOENIX 3 CATARACTES 1

SHERBROOKE, Que.— Thomas Sigouin stopped 33 shots and Samuel Bolduc had a goal and an assist as the league-leading Phoenix beat Shawinigan. Ludovic Harrisson and Benjamin Tardif also scored for Sherbrooke (28-5-4). Vasily Ponomarev scored for the Cataractes (18-17-0).

EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Kevin Mandolese stopped 32 shots and Derek Gentile scored twice as the Cape Breton defeated Charlottetown. Nathan Larose and Shawn Element also scored for the Eagles (20-13-3), who are 3-0-and-1 over their last four games. Matthew Welsh turned aside 25 shots for Charlottetown (21-13-5).

ARMADA 8 HUSKIES 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Yaroslav Likhachev scored a hat trick as the Armada subdued thumped Rouyn-Noranda. Simon Pinard scored twice for Blainville-Boisbriand (19-14-3), while Yann-Felix Lapointe, Zachary Roy Maximilien Ledoux also scored for the Armada. Vincent Marleau scored for the Huskies (19-14-3).

REMPARTS 6 DRAKKAR 4

Story continues below advertisement

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Anthony Gagnon scored twice as the Quebec sunk the Drakkar. Pierrick Dube, James Malatesta Nathan Gaucher and Edouard St-Laurent also scored for the Remparts (15-20-1). Gabriel Fortier scored twice while Nathan Legare and Charles-Antoine Giguere had the other goals for the Drakkar (15-16-5).

SEA DOGS 6 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX — Jeffrey Durocher scored a hat trick to lead the Sea Dogs over Halifax. Jordan Spadafore, Dawson Stairs and Brady Burns also scored for Saint John (19-18-1). Jeffrey Burridge, D’Artagnan Joly, Senna Peeters and Zack Jones scored for the Mooseheads (15-18-3).

OLYMPIQUES 8 FOREURS 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Charles-Antoine Roy scored twice as the Olympiques downed Val-d’Or. Emile Hegarty-Aubin, Zachary Dean, Evgenii Kashnikov, Kieran Craig, Pier-Olivier Roy and Manix Landry also scored for the Olympiques (10-23-3). Justin Robidas, Alexandre Couture, Thomas Pelletier and Rudolfs Polcs scored for the Foreurs (16-15-5).

TIGRES 3 OCEANIC 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Fabio Iacobo stopped 29 shots as the Tigres blanked Rimouski. Brooklyn Kalmikov registered the game winning power play goal for the Tigres at 15:55 of the second period. Mikhail Abramov and Edouard Ouellet also scored for the Tigres (14-17-7). Justin Blanchette stopped 18 shots for Rimouski (20-11-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement