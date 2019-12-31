Headingley man missing for more than 3 weeks: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Headingley are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40, was last seen Dec. 8 in the RM of Headingley.

READ MORE: Hundreds of truckers idle in Headingley during Highway 1 closure

Imrie is 5’5” tall, roughly 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40, was last seen on Dec 8, 2019 in the RM of Headingley. Police & family are concerned for his well-being and are asking for your assistance in locating him. Have info? Call Headingley #rcmpmb at 204-888-0358. pic.twitter.com/1KxJotKota — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 31, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police and family are concerned for Imrie’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Imrie’s whereabouts is asked to call police Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:08 Winnipeg police explain why they are seeking two individuals related to Cooper Nemeth disappearance Winnipeg police explain why they are seeking two individuals related to Cooper Nemeth disappearance