Headingley man missing for more than 3 weeks: RCMP

Police in Headingley are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.
Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40, was last seen Dec. 8 in the RM of Headingley.
Imrie is 5’5” tall, roughly 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police and family are concerned for Imrie’s well-being.
Anyone with information on Imrie’s whereabouts is asked to call police Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
