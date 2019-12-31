Menu

Headingley Missing Man

Headingley man missing for more than 3 weeks: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 4:15 pm
Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40.
Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40. Handout/RCMP

Police in Headingley are asking for the public’s help tracking down a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40, was last seen Dec. 8 in the RM of Headingley.

READ MORE: Hundreds of truckers idle in Headingley during Highway 1 closure

Imrie is 5’5” tall, roughly 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Imrie’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Imrie’s whereabouts is asked to call police Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

