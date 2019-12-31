Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ involving female exiting moving car

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of at least one person after acquiring video footage that shows a female exiting a moving vehicle in the city’s east mountain, just north of Rymal Road.
Investigators say officers responded to a “suspicious incident” call just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Columbus Gate.
During the probe, officers obtained security footage which captured a motor vehicle travelling south on Lexington, when a female exited while it was in motion.
The vehicle then stopped and two men exited and assisted the woman back into the sedan
The car then drove off and was last seen travelling east on Columbus Gate.
The vehicle is described as a newer-model white, four-door sedan with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is to reach out to Hamilton Police at 905-546-2955 or 905-546-2907
Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
