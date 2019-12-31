Menu

Canada

Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ involving female exiting moving car

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 4:16 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 4:21 pm
Hamilton police say a woman exited a vehicle while it was moving through the intersection of Columbus Gate and Lexington Avenue.
Police say they are concerned for the well-being of at least one person after acquiring video footage that shows a female exiting a moving vehicle in the city’s east mountain, just north of Rymal Road.

Investigators say officers responded to a “suspicious incident” call just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Columbus Gate.

Hamilton police say a woman “exited” a sedan at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Columbus Gate early Tuesday morning. Security camera footage shows her being retrieved by two men and put back in the car before it drove off.
During the probe, officers obtained security footage which captured a motor vehicle travelling south on Lexington, when a female exited while it was in motion.

The vehicle then stopped and two men exited and assisted the woman back into the sedan

The car then drove off and was last seen travelling east on Columbus Gate.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model white, four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is to reach out to Hamilton Police at 905-546-2955 or 905-546-2907

Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

HamiltonHamilton Policesuspicious incident at columbus gatesuspicious incident on lexington avenuesuspicious incident on rymal roadwoman exits moving carwoman falls out of car at columbus gatewoman falls out of car near rymal roadwoman falls out of car on lexington avenuewoman falls out of moving carwoman thrown out of car in hamilton
