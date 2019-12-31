RCMP looking for 4 youths involved in armed assault in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP is asking for public’s help to identify four youths involved in an assault with a weapon on Dec. 29 in Cole Harbour.

Just after 9 p.m., police received a gun complaint from a Parkedge Crescent resident.

READ MORE: Texas murder suspect arrested in Halifax had been on the run for months: police

The victim said he heard voices in his backyard, near his shed and observed four male youths.

According to police, the victim asked the group to leave and followed them off his property when one youth turned, spoke to him and then pulled out a gun.

“The youth fired shots in the air from what is believed to be a pellet gun, pointed the gun in the direction of the victim and fired more shots,” said police in a press release on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The four youths then fled to a wooded trail near the victim’s home.

READ MORE: Kings County, N.S. woman faces 2 charges of animal cruelty following seizure of 35 dogs

Police said the victim, a 49-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The four male suspects are described as approximately 17 years old with slim builds. According to police, the youth carrying the gun was wearing a bright blue hooded-sweater with the hood over his head and another youth was wearing a grey hooded sweater.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP Detachment.

2:04 Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking Nova Scotia gets $4.7-million to target gun violence, human trafficking