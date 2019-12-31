Menu

Canada

GTA under weather advisory, Torontonians in for snow on New Year’s Eve

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 11:41 am
Updated December 31, 2019 11:42 am
A couple skates during a snow blizzard at the ice rink outside City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 28, 2019.
A couple skates during a snow blizzard at the ice rink outside City Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Torontonians can expect to ring in their New Year with snow as part of the festivities.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for the GTA and a travel advisory for the city as heavy snow and strong winds are in the forecast for the last day of 2019.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

“The combination of heavy snow and strong winds will result in reduced visibility,” the national weather agency said. “Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h are also anticipated.”

Toronto was under a snow squall watch until just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but the city is still expected to receive between two and four centimetres of snow by end of day.

READ MORE: New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area: Here’s where you can ring in 2020

The high is 1 C for the day but the temperature is expected to drop tonight to -2 C but it will feel closer to -8 with the wind chill.

Story continues below advertisement

New Year’s Day will see a high of zero but temperatures will get warmer leading into the weekend.

